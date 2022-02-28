11 minutes ago

Two people have reportedly died on the spot with two others injured in an accident around the Linda Dor restaurant on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The victims are all men, according to an eyewitness who is also a victim of the accident.

According to the eyewitness, there was a head-on collision between two vehicles which were moving in opposite directions of the road.

“There were two stationary long vehicles parked on the sides of the road so it appeared to narrow the road and also the view of the drivers.

“On the spot, two people died and two others are in critical condition. They have just been sent to the Osiem government hospital”.

The Police Service in a tweet on accident said: “There is a fatal Accident at Akim Aboabo between Akim Asafo and Nsutam on the Accra-Kumasi Highway (N6), involving a Nissan Pickup and a Loaded Daf Articulated truck, leading to a complete closure of the road”.