Two Asante Kotoko players namely Augustine Agyapong and Clinton Opoku have been handed a call up to the Black Satellite camp ahead of their upcoming assignments.

The youngsters joined Asante Kotoko at the start of the 2021/2022 season but are yet to feature for the club after six matches.

16 year old Clinton Opoku joined Asante Kotoko from lower tier side Phar Rangers on a four year contract whiles Augustine Agyapong also joined from third tier side Delsamaco FC.

Ghana's Black Satellites will in the coming days start preparations for the WAFU Cup of Nations which will also be used as the qualifiers for the African Youth Championship in 2023.

Augustine Agyapong has in the past been handed an invitation to the Ghana U-20 side.