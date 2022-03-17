2 hours ago

Some New Patriotic Party members in the Kwadaso Constituency of the Ashanti Region have obtained an injunction at the Kumasi High Court to retrain the party from holding any elections in the constituency.

The two plaintiffs, Abu Mahama and Kofi Abrefa, are also seeking the court to nullify the recently held polling station elections and allow for fresh polls.

They are claiming that the polling station elections were fraught with breaches of the party’s constitution.

One of the plaintiffs, Abu Mahama spoke to Citi News, after a bailiff served the constituency executives with the writ.

“As somebody who believes in the law and knows that the courts are there to settle issues that cannot be settled within the party, I have taken legal action against the party so the party will go for us to talk and find out how best we can solve it,” Mr. Mahama said.

“I am doing this because I want the party to follow the constitution of the party. If we don’t follow it and one day the devil becomes the leader of the party, we are doomed,” he added.

About 60 NPP members from Kwadaso constituency recently picketed at the party’s headquarters in Accra on March 10.

They petitioned their national leaders over issues they had with the recent polling station executive elections.

The protesters alleged that the Chairperson for the constituency’s polling station elections, Gifty Ohene Konadu, breached the party’s constitution in the conduct of the polling station executive elections in the area.