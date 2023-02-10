1 hour ago

Two leading renewable energy companies— UAE’s Masdar and Egypt’s Infinity Power Holdings B.—have agreed to partner with Ghana’s Bui Power Authority to develop solar and wind power projects in the West African nation.

To start the processes for the partnership, the CEO of Bui Power Authority and officials of Infinity Power signed a Non-disclosure Agreement during the recent International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) conference in Dubai.

The Chief Executive Officer of BPA, Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi initialed on behalf of the Authority while Mohammed El Amin Ismail Lotfy Mansour, Chairman of Infinity Energy S.A.E initialed on behalf of the partners.

The CEO of BPA, Mr. Samuel Ahiave Kofi Dzamesi, also took advantage of the occasion to hold close-door meetings with some other potential investors who participated in the IRENA meeting and the Ghana Investment forum.

The BPA team met with the Director General of the Association of Power Utilities of Africa (APUA), Mr Abel Didier Tella, and BPA’s CEO, Mr Dzamesi expressed the desire and readiness of Bui Power Authority to join APUA, formerly known as the Union of Producers, Transporters and Distributors of Electrical Power on Africa (UPDEA).

APUA’s mandate is to promote the development and integration of the African electrical sector, the dissemination of best practices of management, the exchange of experience and technical know-how, mutualized training of staff, as well as joint exploitation of the energy resources based on a ‘win-win’ approach for all members.

The BPA CEO also had closed-door meetings with Hussein Matar, Senior Director of AMEA Power.

AMEA Power is a Dubai-based developer, owner and operator of renewable generation assets backed by the utility and corporate PPAs with a primary focus on the Middle East and Africa.

The company has a multi-talented pool of technical, financial, legal and management experts.

In West Africa, AMEA Power successfully mobilised funding from UAE and provided technical support for the execution of the 50MWp Solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Togo.

The company has strong expertise in the development and hybridization of hydropower and floating solar power plants and would be happy to collaborate with BPA to raise funding for developing floating solar power plants that would be hybridized with the Bui hydropower plant.

Mr. Samuel Kofi Dzamesi said BPA would be happy to partner with AMEA and took the opportunity to invite AMEA to visit the Bui Generating Station to access the floating solar potential, following which a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation would be signed by both parties. AMEA confirmed to visit BPA in March 2023.

BPA submitted a draft NDA to AMEA for consideration and signature ahead of the visit to BGS.

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Banahene, in her statement, was full of praise for BPA and the CEO for ongoing projects at the Bui Generating Station (BGS) that have created numerous jobs for the youth in the region.

Notable among them is the ongoing installation of the 100MW solar project and the sugarcane plantation.

She appealed for more support to BPA to increase its renewable energy portfolio to open up her region and attract more investors.