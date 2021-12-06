2 hours ago

Two members of Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders are in deep trouble for assaulting match officials in their match day 6 clash against Accra Lions.

The duo are team manager Ernest Amoh and midfielder Aminu Mohammed who went on rampage after the final whistle in a match which they lost 1-0.

Techiman Eleven Wonders blamed the defeat on the match officials for denying them what they thought was a clean goal and also sending off one of their players.

They were arrested by the Police at the Stadium on Saturday and will be arraigned before court this morning.

The away side thought they had scored the opener in the early stages of the game but the goal was chalked off for offside.

After recess, Accra Lions grew into the game and nearly took the lead after Frederick Asante rounded off the Techiman Eleven Wonders goalie but blasted wide.

The home side finally broke the deadlock in the 78th minute through the influential Frederick Asante to give Lions the lead.

Eleven Wonders were reduced to ten men after midfielder Amin Adams was shown his marching orders in the 85th minute for abusing one of the assistant referees as Accra Lions ended the game 1-0.