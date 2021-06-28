20 minutes ago

Officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), in the Ashanti Region, have put the death toll recorded from recent floods in the region at seven.

Two more bodies have been recovered at Aboabo in the Asokore Mampong Municipality and Sokoban in the Kumasi Metropolis.

The Aboabo incident is the body of an unidentified man in his 30s, while the Sokoban incident is the body of a two-year-old. The bodies were found in some drains.

Ashanti Regional Administrator of NADMO, Nana Atakorah Koduah, confirmed the new death toll to Citi News.

“With the recent rains, NADMO in the Ashanti Region has recorded seven deaths through drowning”, he said.

The rains have displaced many with traders at the Kejetia, Asafo, and Atasemanso markets who are still counting their losses.

Traders at the Asafo market on Monday morning staged a protest over the flooding at the market.

Kumasi flood: 50-year-old woman drowns after wooden footbridge collapses

A 50-year-old woman, who has been identified as Akosua Dufie, died after she was washed away by floodwaters following last Thursday evening’s downpour at Anloga in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

That incident came a day after a one-year-old boy also drowned during a downpour at Sawaba in the Kumasi Metropolis.

3 children hospitalized in a building collapse after heavy rain in Kumasi

Three children were also hospitalized at Atasemanso in the Kumasi metropolis after the fence wall of a building collapsed following a downpour on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Scores of residents in major parts of the Kumasi metropolis have been displaced by the rain, with their property destroyed.

Fuel stations, houses, and church buildings were the worst affected.

Source: citifmonline.com