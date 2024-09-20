4 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three persons and declared others wanted in connection with violent disturbances which left one person injured at Apam in the Central Region on September 16, 2024.

The suspects, who have been identified as NDC Gomoa West constituency chairman, Alhaji Kassim Mohammed, Stephen Cobbinah alias Bonjour, and Joseph Mensah alias Kofi Kokor.

They, together with others, armed with offensive weapons, disrupted a commissioning ceremony for the equipment for the District Roads Improvement Programme (DRIP) at Apam.

This resulted in the violence between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Gomoa West.

As the party supporters were hurling objects and stones at each other, the victim, an NDC member was reportedly hit with a carjack on the ear.

Further allegations were that the NDC Gomoa West constituency chairman, Mohammed Kassim, pulled a gun for which he was promptly arrested.

Consequently, he, together with two other suspects are currently in custody and will be put before court to face justice.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to get the other suspects also arrested.