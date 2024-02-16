3 hours ago

Information from the Jubilee House on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent ministerial reshuffle indicates that two Members of Parliament (MPs) nominated to some critical ministries rejected the offer to be part of the government.

Sources from the Jubilee House have confirmed that Dr Nana Ayew Afriye and Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng, representing the Effiduase Asokore constituency and Obuasi West Constituency in the Ashanti Region, respectively, told the president "quite bluntly that they were not interested in serving in his government, citing personal reasons."

As it turns out, Dr. Ayew Afriye, the MP for Effiduase Asokore constituency in the Ashanti Region, was nominated to the Ministry of Health, but he declined because of his principled stance against the president's large government.

People close to him, say the astute medical doctor and parliamentarian, have always been vocal about the size of the Akufo-Addo government and the need to downsize to cut down on the huge spending.

According to the sources, the presidency was shocked that the Chairman of the Health Committee of Parliament could refuse the president's offer to become a minister.

Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng, the MP for Obuasi West Constituency, expressed dissatisfaction with how the president had treated him and opted not to accept another ministerial position.

He "did not want another bite of the cake, having been sidelined for years," The Herald's insider told the newspaper.

The Herald was informed that Mr. Kwarteng, who served as a Deputy Minister at the Finance Ministry in the first term of President Akufo-Addo, conveyed his contentment with his role as the Chairman of parliament's finance committee and declined any new appointment.

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, President Akufo-Addo made his first major reshuffle in almost eight years.

Among those affected were the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta.

Additionally, Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, and Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, were among those who lost their positions.

In total, 13 ministers and 10 deputies were relieved of their duties, with some being reassigned to different roles within the government.

