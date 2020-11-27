53 minutes ago

An accident has occurred in the Banda constituency involving about 150 supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The parties supporters numbering about 150 were reportedly travelling in a KIA truck and Sprinter buses for a party programme at Kabruno at Banda Central.

Upon reaching Brohane junction in the Tain district of the Ahafo Region, the tyre of the KIA truck reportedly burst causing the truck to somersault several times and pouring out the people in the truck.

Scores of the injured supporters are currently receiving treatment at the Nsawkaw District Hospital and other health facilities in the Bono Region.

Due the large number of the injured persons and the lack of beds at the facility they had to be treated on the bare floor.

Two persons unfortunately lost their lives in the gory accident while on their way to the political programme.

It is the latest in a string of accidents recorded across the country involving supporters of the National Democratic Congress.

Last weekend in the Ellembelle constituency in the Western Region, one NDC supporter was ran over by a vehicle during a campaign walk.

Twenty three other supporters of the party were seriously injured last Sunday at Azuleneno, a community located between Anyinase and Essiama.

Whiles in the Ashanti Region six members of the NDC also died through a motor accident whiles on their way to a party programme in the Ejura Sekyeredumasi municipality.