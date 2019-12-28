36 minutes ago

Two charity organizations, Van Moorhouse Foundation and the Ghana People Foundation on Tuesday December 24 held a mammoth party for 700 street and disadvantaged children at Aplaku and its environs in Accra as part of activities to celebrate the Christmas.

The initiative which seeks to put smiles on faces of the unfortunate kids during this yuletide season goes to complement the saying; "the spirit of Christmas is sharing and caring".

The fun-filled Christmas party which was staged at the forecourt of the Covenant Blessed House Chapel at Aplaku witnessed at least 700 kids from Aplaku and its environs treated to a variety of mouth-watering dishes like jollof rice, plain rice, chicken and boiled eggs served with beverages.

Aside the great feast and dancing, a variety of gifts including clothes, books, shoes candies and biscuits were shared among the children with love.

To add colour to the event, activities such as face paintings, dancing competitions, musical chairs among others were staged including motivational talks sessions where the kids had fun and equally advised on issues pertaining to healthy living amomg others.

Explaining the rationale behind the gesture in an interview, Founder of the Ghana People Foundation (NGO), Barimaah Kwabena Adjei said his outfit is committed to enhancing lives, bringing hope to the less fortunate children in the society by ensuring smiles on their faces especially during the yuletide season.

"We've demonstrated this commitment over the years and I must say that this is the third time in a row children within the Aplaku and its environs have benefitted from our magnanimity during the Christmas festivities but this time around with the support of Van Moorhouse Foundation, we have managed organize a much bigger party compare to the previous ones".

The Project Manager of Van Moorhouse Foundation, Michael Kwame Darkwah also averred in an interview that the gesture was borne out of love to reach out to poor, disadvantaged and less fortunate children of the Aplaku community especially during this yuletide period.

"The whole idea was to put smiles on the faces of the children living here at Aplaku during Christmas upon realization that the community has quite a number street kids and the underprivileged so we partnered with the Ghana People Foundation to make this happen".

He appealed to other charitable organizations, institutions, philanthropists and well-meaning Ghanaians to endeavor to partner with Van Moorhouse Foundation (VMF) so as to continue to enhance lives and bring hope to many disadvantaged people in the society.

Van Moorhouse Foundation is a Non-profit Organisation that strives to enhance underprivileged lives by providing daily necessities to the vulnerable within communities.

Since its inception in 2018, VMF has been very instrumental in reaching out to those living in underserve communities; providing educational materials, outreach activities and donations to improve lives.