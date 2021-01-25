4 hours ago

Two individuals in the Ho Municipality have committed suicide at different points involving Faustina Dotse, a 38-year-old hairdresser and a septuagenarian.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Alex Yeboah, acting Ho Municipal Police Commander, told the Ghana News Agency that Faustina committed the heinous crime on January 20, this year, and was reported by Mr Theo Sefadzi Tengey, 49, husband of the deceased.

He said the deceased and husband lived at the Old Mac Collins International School at Fiave, a suburb of Ho.

The husband woke up in the early hours of the incident but failed to see his wife beside him.

He dashed into the hall but unfortunately saw the deceased hanging up with a rope tied to the ceiling fan holding her neck.

He said the husband quickly reached out to a knife to cut the rope, thinking she was not dead to save her by rushing her to the Ho Teaching Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical staff on duty.

ASP Yeboah disclosed that a suicide message left by the deceased said she took her life to save her the shame for being unfaithful in her marriage, which she could no longer bear and begged the husband to forgive her.

He said Police investigations did not establish any foul play.

The body has been deposited in the morgue for preservation and autopsy and will be released when investigations were conclusive.

In the related incident, the septuagenarian, Kwasi Ekpe, hanged himself on a mango tree in his compound with a nylon rope on January 19, at Deme, near Ho.

The Police were called in to remove the body, which is deposited at the morgue.

ASP Yeboah disclosed that no suicide messages were found but the case is under investigations.