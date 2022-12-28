3 hours ago

The Police Administration has interdicted two Police officers PW/Inspr Martha Ackah and No. 6233 PW/Sergeant Felicia Ocran of Asokwa Divisional MTTD, Kumasi who were seen in a viral video acting unprofessionally.

The officers have been interdicted to allow for a thorough investigation into the case, in line with Police internal disciplinary procedures, after which they will be prosecuted.

The Police Service in a terse statement said “We would like to urge the affected victims to come forward and support police investigation to enable us to take the officers through the due process of the law as we seek to ensure that our officers uphold the highest form of professional standards.”