Two Referees have been charged for breaching Article 26 of the GFA Code of Ethics, 2019 and Article 11(1) of the GFA Disciplinary Code,2019.

Referee Philip Atta Forson and Isaac Osei have both been charged after being found by the GFA integrity Officer to have placed bets on sports betting platforms on various football matches.

Charge sheets have been sent to the two referees and they are to send their written responses on or before 5pm on Wednesday, August 8, 2022.

After receiving their responses, the GFA Disciplinary Committee will form a panel to adjudicate their respective cases.