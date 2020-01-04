20 minutes ago

Two rockets have hit Iraq base where US troops deployed, security sources say.

The security sources say the two missiles hit Iraqi capital’s Green Zone.

#BREAKING Two missiles hit Iraqi capital's Green Zone, security sources say pic.twitter.com/Coe7cVFUMD

— AFP news agency (@AFP) 4 January 2020

Iranian leaders have vowed to avenge the killing of Qasem Soleimani, who was regarded as a terrorist by the US.

Saturday’s funeral procession for the assassinated general through Baghdad and Iraq’s Shia Muslim holy cities precedes the return of his remains to Iran.

Iraqis were also mourning the death of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an Iraqi who commanded the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah group and was killed along with Soleimani.

In response to Iranian threats of revenge, the US has sent 3,000 more troops to the Middle East and advised its citizens to leave Iraq.

AFP