Samuel Boadu has invited two sets of players for camping at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram as the second phase of monitoring, screening and training begins in earnest.

The first batch of invited players are to report to camp on Sunday, April 16 while the second batch reports on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The invited players were selected from a recent screening exercise that took place at the Ghamanan Centre of Excellence at Prampram where over 150 players were assessed at different times as part of efforts to select the best materials to represent the nation in future International competitions including the WAFU U-20 Cup of Nations slated for Cote D’Ivoire in July this year.

Ghana, Nigeria, Niger, Benin, Burkina Faso, Togo and Cote D’Ivoire will compete in the tournament scheduled for Cote D’Ivoire from July 7 to 21, 2023.

Players in the first batch are to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5pm.

The players in the second batch are to report at 5pm on Thursday, April 20, 2023.