1 hour ago

Two persons have reportedly sustained gunshot wounds in an alleged dispute over a piece of land at Fetteh Kakraba in the Central region.

Others including a police officer at the scene of the shooting managed to flee when the suspect opened fire on them.

Chief of Fetteh Kakraba, Nana Essel Amoakwandoh III confirmed this to Adom News Saturday.

In an interview with Adom News’ Central regional correspondent, Kofi Adjei, he said the landowners confronted the claimant on the issue after reporting the matter at Buduburam police station.

However, peeved over their visit, Nana Amoakwandoh III claimed the suspect dashed into his room for a gun and opened fire on them.

He noted that, the two young men who were shot were rushed to the Winneba Trauma hospital for medical attention.

The suspect, Nana Amoakwandoh III stated fled the scene when the landowners started calling for reinforcement.

The Fetteh Kakraba chief said his people are living in fear after the unfortunate incident.

He said residents are being terrorized by heavily armed land guards who are forcibly taking over family lands.

Nana Amoakwandoh III appealed to the police to patrol in the area to protect lives and properties.

Adomonline