45 minutes ago

Two Karela United supporters have been arrested by the Police in Tarkwa for causing harm to Medeama players and smashing their team bus on Sunday after an FA Cup round of 32 clash at Anyinase.

The game was bloody as irate fans of Karela United clashed with players and officials of Medeama Park causing disruption to the match which had to be temporarily halted twice in the first half due to the violence by referee Philip Arthur-Forson.

The two accused persons are David Yankey aka Akpale, 32 and Jonathan Essien, 33, who were picked up on Sunday night by the Tarkwa Police after a swoop.

Five other suspects namely Isaac Arthur, Otwu, Palamo, Sunset and Kofi are believed to have bolted and the Police are on their heels to try and get them to face the full rigours of the law.

The two accused persons will later on Monday be sent to the Sekondi Regional Police Headquarters for further interrogation before they are arraigned for court.

After the incident on Sunday night, the Ghana Football Association swiftly closed down indefinitely the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park home grounds of Karela United.

Fans of Karela reportedly prevented a lot of journalist from entering the stadium as they were literally chased out.

Military men who were deployed to the stadium had torrid time controlling the crowd as they hurled objects onto the pitch.

The game was temporarily suspended as Medeama midfielder Eric Kwakwa has been hit by a missile as he was making his way into the tunnel and was bleeding profusely from the cut and required stitches.

Team bus of Medeama was damaged as supporters of the home team hurled objects at the bus breaking the windows.

Medeama won 2-1 with Price Opoku- Agyemang and Ebenezer Ackhabi with the goals while Karela's goal was scored by Diawise Taylor.