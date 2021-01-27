1 hour ago

Tussle for former Medeama center back Caleb Amankwaah heats up as Accra Hearts of Oak have been joined by Medeama SC.

The versatile defender is a free agent after the expiration of his contract with the Dormaa based club.

Aduana Stars were keen to keep hold of the defender but were unable to agree fresh terms with the former WAFA defender.

Caleb Amankwaah is in demand as he can play in several positions at the back and has vast experience in the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak were thought to be leading the race to sign the free agent but Medeama SC have reportedly initiated talks with the player as they bid to gazump the phobians for the in demand defender.

The impressive Caleb Amankwaah joined Aduana Stars from WAFA in a mouth watering deal some three years ago.

He was an integral member of the Aduana Stars team before the 2018 Ghana Premier League season was truncated.

He also featured in the club’s CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup campaign two seasons ago.

Amankwah was a member of the Black Meteors team who played in the U-23 nations cup in Egypt.