3 hours ago

The Tamale High Court has convicted Hajia Mohammed Serena and Latifa Bomaye to 12 years imprisonment over the murder of 90-year-old Akua Denteh at Kafaba in the Savannah Region.

On July 23, 2020, Akua Denteh was lynched over witchcraft accusations.

Police arrested seven people including the chief of the Kafaba community, Seidu Yahaya.

Hajia Serena Mohammed and Latifa Bomaye were later arrested at their hideouts.

The two suspects, Hajia Serena Mohammed and Latifa Bomaye, were charged with attempted murder and murder.

However, the other accused persons, Haruna Aness, 34, Issifa Tanko, 35, Issifa Sachibu, 32, Shaibu Muntala, 29, and Sulemana Ali, 35, were acquitted after the Regional Attorney General’s Department legally counselled the police to do so.

Source: citifmonline