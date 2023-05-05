3 hours ago

The Black Meteors have been drawn in Group A alongside host Morocco, Congo and Guinea in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2023.

Ghana will play Congo in their first game on 25th June 2023 before taking on Guinea and Morocco in the other Group matches.

The Black Meteors sealed their qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after eliminating Algeria 2-1 on aggregate over two legs.

The tournament will serve as qualification to the Olympic Games to be staged in Paris in July 2024 as the best three teams from the competition will represent Africa.

Eight teams will participate in the TotalEnergies U23 Cup of Nations which will take place in Morocco from June 24-July 8 2023.

