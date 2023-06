2 hours ago

Coach Ibrahim Tanko has named his starting XI that will take on Congo in Ghana's opening game of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) U-23 game.

Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim maintains his place in the post with the back four being Essel, Yegbe, Arko-Mensah and Oppong Afrane.

In the middle of the is Nsobila, Essiam and Simba while the three man attack consist of Ernest Nuamah, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.