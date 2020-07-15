2 hours ago

Reports emanating from the Spanish media indicate that Premier League giants Arsenal are likely to miss out on Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Atlético Madrid midfield enforcer has been heavily linked with a big money move to the Emirate stadium this summer after failing to sign fresh contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Talks of signing a new contract with the Spanish Laliga side was initially stalled but fresh reports from the Spanish media suggest otherwise.

The latest reports say Thomas Partey is on the verge of signing a contract extension at Athletico Madrid after reaching an agreement in principle.

The La Liga giants are prepared to double the 27-year-old’s wages at Wanda Metropolitano which will see his release clause to €100 million (£91m/$114m).

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Partey in recent months, but the midfielder now looks set to pledge his future to Atletico.