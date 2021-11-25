37 minutes ago

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has appointed, Professor (Mrs) Rosemond Boohene as the new Pro Vice- Chancellor.

This was announced in a communique signed by Mr. Jeff Teye Onyame, Registrar and Secretary to the University Council Secretariat, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

This appointment was made at a special meeting held on Wednesday, November 24 at the University.

Professor Boohene, currently the Director of the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Small Enterprise Development of the school of business, is expected to take office from Saturday, January 01, 2022.

She takes over office from the incumbent Pro Vice- Chancellor, Professor Dora Edu-Buandoh whose term of office ends on Friday, December 31, 2021.

Prof. Mrs. Boohene has served the institution for the past twenty- four years.

She graduated from the University of Cape Coast with a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) and a Diploma in Education.

She holds a PhD from the University of New England, Armidale, Australia, MCom (Accounting) and PDipCom (Accounting) from the University of Otago, New Zealand.

Professor Boohene also studied at the Galilee College, Israel and Open Polytechnic, New Zealand, qualifying with a Diploma in SME’s Management and Development and Certificate in Facilitating and Designing E-Learning (Level 5), respectively.

She was also the former Head of Department of Management Studies, Vice-Dean of the School of Business, Dean for International Education, University of Cape Coast, and a Visiting Professor at the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences, Germany.

Source: GNA