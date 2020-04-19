2 hours ago

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) will resume academic work online for the second semester of the 2019-2020 academic year on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

The decision was taken after an emergency meeting held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

A notice signed by the Director of Academic Affairs, Mr James Teye Onyame, said the Executive Committee of the Academic Board agreed that official resumption of lectures and tutorials online would be from Wednesday, April 22, 2020 to Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Schools closure

The government, on March 15, suspended all public gatherings in the country with immediate effect following the recording of six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a broadcast to the nation, said all universities, senior high schools and basic schools — public and private schools — should be closed on Monday, March 16, 2020 until further notice.

The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Communications were tasked to roll out distance learning programmes.

Subsequently at a press briefing in Accra, the Ministry of Education indicated that it had started the implementation of virtual learning programmes to enable students to have

access to learning resources while at home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said the learning programmes would be rolled out on all mediums — radio, television and online — with support from the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Information.

Revision

The notice said revision period would be from June 3, 2020 to Sunday, June 7, 2020 while second continuous assessment would be from Monday, June 8, 2020 to Friday, June 12, 2020.

Second Semester examinations will be from Monday, June 15, 2020 to Friday, June 26, 2020, with students going down on Saturday, June 27.

“The revision period/ second continuous assessment and end of semester examination tentatively scheduled to start on campus from Wednesday, June 3, 2020 will be subject to normalisation of the COVID-19 situation and subsequent recall of students to campus.

“Should the COVID-19 persist beyond May 2020, new dates for revision and examinations will be communicated to students and members of the university community later,” stated the notice that was sent to all UCC social media platforms, student portals and posted on notice boards.

It said institutional e-mail accounts had been created for all students and that usernames and default passwords had been sent to individual student portals to enable them to activate their accounts.

Activate

The notice, therefore, asked students to activate their institutional e-mail accounts as a matter of urgency.

“The online lectures (e-learning) will be delivered via the UCC Moodle Platform. The Moodle Platform account details for students not already on the platform will be sent to their institutional email with specific instructions to enable them to log onto the platform to engage with their lecturers and also access uploaded course materials,” it said.

The notice said while allowing for flexibility, lecturer-student engagement on the UCC Moodle Platform should be guided by the Second Semester Teaching Timetable, and that in case of any difficulty with the use of the e-learning platform, students should contact Messrs Daniel Essel, Enoch Apori Ansah, Allan Philip Barku and Frank Akrasi Antwi. (telephone numbers attached).