‍University of Cape Coast's Kwabla Edwin Gadayi emerged winner of the 100m race with a time of 10.626secs in the Ghana Athletics Association's Open Championship event at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology's (KNUST) Paa Joe Park on Saturday.

He beat off fierce competition from Sarfo Ansah who clocked a time of 10.706sec to place first runner up while Isaac Botsio finished as the second runner up with a time of 10.722 secs.

The even saw more than 500 athletes from across the country gather at KNUST'S Paa Joe Park to compete in various disciplines but the toast of many fans was the 100meters race.

Speaking in an interview with our correspondent Akakpo Agodji, Kwabla Edwin Gadayi who emerged the winner of the 100m race says he aspires to qualify for the Olympics like every athlete will aspire.

"It's was somewhat a tough competition but due to the training and experience I have been able to go through".

"Yes I said to myself that I'm going to win the 100m event and since last night it was running into mind that definitely I'm going to win and its come to pass".

"It's the Olympic games that every athlete wants to really qualify for so that is my aim"

Ghana Athletics Association open championship

100m men results:

1, Kwabla Edwin Gadayi (UCC) -10.626

2nd Sarfo Ansah -10.706

3rd Isaac Botsio U.G- 10.772

VIDEO BELOW:

http://https://youtu.be/evJ8B8umS88