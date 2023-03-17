1 hour ago

Chelsea will face holders Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Pep Guardiola faces his former club as Manchester City play six-time winners Bayern Munich.

Inter Milan face Benfica and Serie A champions AC Milan take on current leaders Napoli.

If Chelsea and Manchester City get through, they will meet in an all-Premier League semi-final while AC Milan or Napoli will face Inter Milan or Benfica in the other semi-final.

The first legs of the quarter-finals take place on 11-12 April, with the return games on 18-19 April.

The first legs of the semi-finals will be on 9-10 May, and the second legs on 16-17 May.

The Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, will host the final on 10 June.

It is the third successive season Chelsea and Real Madrid, the record 14-time winners, have met in the competition.

Chelsea beat Real in the semi-finals on their way to winning the trophy in 2020-21 before losing 5-4 on aggregate to the Spanish giants last season in the quarter-finals.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich have not met competitively since 2014 when Guardiola was in charge of the German club.

Champions League quarter-final draw

Real Madrid v Chelsea

Inter Milan v Benfica

Manchester City v Bayern Munich

AC Milan v Napoli

Champions League semi-final draw

AC Milan or Napoli v Benfica or Inter Milan

Real Madrid or Chelsea v Manchester City or Bayern Munich

