1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed could only watch from the bench as his Ajax side drew 2-2 with Portuguese giants Benfica on Wednesday.

The midfielder returned to fitness and played his first competitive match for his Dutch side on Sunday after a three month injury lay off.

Kudus played for the Ajax in their rampant 5-0 win over FC Twente at the Johan Cryuff Arena.

The 21 year old Ghanaian midfielder has not featured for his Dutch side since picking up an injury whiles playing for Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against South Africa in Cape Coast in November 2021.

He was handed a four minute cameo as he came on as replacement for Stephen Berghuis to make his first appearance this year for Ajax.

Roman Yaremchuk unveiled an emblem in support of his homeland Ukraine after levelling for Benfica against Ajax in the Champions League last-16 first leg.

It comes amid growing fears of war between Ukraine and Russia.

The substitute netted in the 72nd minute to make it 2-2 before taking off his shirt to show the trident symbol.

Ajax's Sebastien Haller had earlier scored at both ends, levelling for the visitors with his 11th goal in the competition after scoring an own goal.

Dusan Tadic opened the scoring for the Dutch champions with a well-taken finish at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

Yaremchuk's celebration saw him reveal the Ukrainian Association of Football's logo under his shirt.

Ajax welcome Benfica in the return leg in Amsterdam on 15 March with the tie all square.