Members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) at the University of Development Studies (UDS) are threatening a strike over what they call the cancellation of some positions by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

UTAG says the Commission has begun banning some office positions created in the various universities which had approval by University Councils.

UTAG-UDS says the actions by Ghana Tertiary Education Commission threaten the autonomy of public Universities.

Secretary of UTAG-UDS, Dr. Elliasu Mumuni says they will advise themselves.

“As far as we are concerned at the local level, our members are not actually taking it kindly and once these exercises are not stopped or these directives are not put on hold, members are threatening that by the 28th, we, members f the UDS as in the GAWA and the University teachers will not be able to teach and carry out any other community service that reflects the functions of a university,” he noted.

Source: citifmonline