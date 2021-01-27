5 hours ago

The Director, Marketing of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Mr Franklin Sowa, has expressed the company’s readiness to collaborate with institutions and organisations to help develop their brands.

He explained that the company aimed at developing partnerships and providing rich content for its audience.

Mr Sowa said this when the management of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) paid a courtesy call on him in Accra yesterday.

Partnership

Mr Sowa, who is currently acting as the Managing Director, described the visit as timely, since one of the GCGL’s agenda was to improve sanitation in the country.

“One of the biggest items on the agenda of the company in terms of planning is improving sanitation in Ghana, so partnerships such as this come in handy to build understanding in that regard and to educate the public,” he said.

He used the opportunity of the visit to explain the company’s various brands, such as G-Pak and the Graphic Courier that could be adopted by the institution, particularly its electronic brands.

“I will urge you to adopt the services of our publishing company, G-Pak, the Graphic Courier and also support our Education and Environment pages in the Daily Graphic,” he said.

UESD’s programme

The Vice-Chancellor of the UESD, Professor Eric Nyarko-Sampson, who led the four-member delegation, said the aim of the visit was to build a mutual relationship with the GCGL and increase the institution’s visibility.

He said the university, which is relatively new, has its headquarters in Somanya in the Eastern Region, with a multi-campus.

“We started recruiting our first staff in December 2020 and we admitted our first batch of students last week. We are now fully set to begin,” he said.

He said the school had five faculties and three research centres, adding that it was currently rolling out the School of Natural and Environmental Sciences and the School of Sustainable Development.

“The other three faculties are the School of Built Environment, the School of Agriculture and Agro Entrepreneurship Development and the Graduate School,” he said.

Prof. Nyarko-Sampson said the UESD was focused on addressing critical environmentally sustainable development challenges and also helping achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Support

The Deputy Editor of the Daily Graphic, Mr Theophilus Yartey, who was at the meeting, encouraged the UESD team to adopt the Education and Environment pages in the Daily Graphic to promote the university.

The Registrar of the university, Mrs Mary Abena Agyepong, in response to the suggestion, said that would be taken into consideration.

Source: graphic.com.gh