The University of Education, Winneba, has given stakeholders up till October 7, 2022, to settle student concerns about their cumulative Grade Point Average.

After a meeting with protesting final-year students, the school also assured that there will be some updates to the GPAs starting from September 26.

Students have been complaining that the school had not been updating their GPA records.

The agitation came with the students expected to graduate in about three weeks.

“Result-related issues that have been submitted by various departments have been collated and are being uploaded for students to view online in the coming week,” a statement from the school said.

The school is also setting up a help centre to receive complaints.

After the school’s students demonstrated on Friday because of the lack of action from the school, UEW’s management urged students to instead “resort to dialogue to have any issues resolved.”

“They are also entreated to take advantage of the laid down procedures and directives given for the speedy resolution of their problems.”

Source: citifmonline