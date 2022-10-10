4 hours ago

Some level 400 students of the University of Education, Winneba, who are clad in red and black attire, are demonstrating against school authorities over challenges with their grading system.

About a fortnight ago, some of the students protested against the school over what they say is a deliberate attempt by school authorities not to release their results on the student portal.

Although the students have refused to speak to the media on the issues, Citi News gathers that some of them have boycotted their end-of-semester exams.

Professor Avea Nsor, the Director Institute of Educational Research and Innovation studies at the school, said management had met on the problem and “We agreed that some steps should be taken, that all exam officers should work to try and rectify that”.

Prof Nsor noted that the student portal was migrating to a new platform and was causing some challenges.

“But it is something we can deal with, and we are dealing with it,” he however stressed.

He said solving the problems will take “a few more days or possibly a week or two to be able to deal with.”

Source: citifmonline