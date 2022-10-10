4 hours ago

Students of the University of Education Winneba (UEW) will today, Monday, October 10, 2022 embark on another demonstration against the management of the school.

The students have been agitating over the management’s failure to resolve concerns about their Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

Authorities of the school were given an October 7, 2022 ultimatum to settle the outstanding issue, but have failed to do so.

The students say they will protest to demand a resolution to their concerns.

In addition, the agitated students say they will not partake in an exams scheduled for them this week.

“What they are doing is just to frustrate us. They are telling us to write a re-sit on Monday. We are not going to write the exams. If things are not done in order, we will retaliate,” one of the affected students spoke to Citi News on condition of anonymity.

Last Friday, students on the Southern campus of the university protested to express their outbursts.

Students have been complaining that the school had not been updating their GPA records

The agitation came with the students expected to graduate in the next few weeks. The school is also setting up a help centre to receive complaints.

Source: citifmonline