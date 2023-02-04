1 hour ago

UFC fights are watched by billions of fans around the world. They are intense, interesting, exciting, fun, exhilarating and amazing to watch, particularly by those who have a strong appreciation of Mixed Martial Arts. And they are not only a spectacle, but a very enticing market for bets, particularly for those who want to combine viewership with action and increase, in this way, their engagement with a fight.

From a betting perspective UFC fights are literally everywhere. It is rather impossible to see sportsbooks missing such big sport events. In fact, betting sites and bookies have long, rich lists of bets amongst which punters can pick what suits them most. Betting sites in Portugal are no exception to that, and bettors can find plenty of different markets to choose from.

But whether you are a fan of MMA or a fan of betting on UFC bouts or both actually, you will find most pleasing the following countdown of the most exciting fights including top upcoming, scheduled UFC fights and fights we want to see but which have not yet been scheduled.

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane @ T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas: UFC 285

Okay, we have been waiting for Jon Jones to make his come-back for a long time now and the moment that we are going to watch him fight again has finally come.

Although it was more of an expected bout with Francis Ngannou, the latter’s ‘removal’ from UFC - which is still debatable concerning whether it was Dana White’s refusal to satisfy his demands or Francis Ngannou’s wish to stop fighting (!) - placed Jon Jones opposite to the 32-year-old French Ciryl Gane.

They are fighting for the UFC Heavyweight Championship, a title that is up for grabs right now!

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya @ Miami-Dade Arena, Miami: UFC 287

A definitely exciting fight to watch, which is a rematch between the two mixed martial artists that turned on the heat back in November at UFC 281. Back then, Adesanya lost the Middleweight Champion title to Pereira, when Pereira won by TKO in round 5.

The two fighters had already met two times before that bout, in kickboxing and they transferred their combat to the UFC octagon.

Now, they are fighting for the belt again, only it is Pereira who will defend his title. Adesanya comes off as the favorite, but we need to wait and see if there is going to be any upset!

Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman @ O2 Arena, London: UFC 286

The “Trilogy”! The absolute clash between huge professional mixed martial artists fighting for the welterweight title, now retained by Edwards. They are meeting to establish dominance in the division, something that both of them want really bad.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Things are a bit confusing here. Conor McGregor’s return is probably one of the most anticipated things in UFC, especially as there have been so many rumors as to when he is finally coming back.

UFC president, Dana White, confirmed his return at the end of 2022, but it was nearly everyone’s guess that McGregor would most likely fight Jorge Masvidal at the welterweight division. The reality, however, is far more interesting and exciting.

White announced that the Notorious will meet Michael Chandler, but there is no confirmation of the date. The two of them will take charge of coaching in the Ultimate Fighter Show and they will fight each other after the finale of the season.

Khamzat Chimaev vs Colby Covington (or vs anyone)

Khamzat Chimaev fighting against Colby Covington would be a blast, but the thing is that Chimaev fighting against anyone would be a blast as well. So, on top of the list is a bout with the American fighter, but other bouts will do too.

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the greatest fighters and seeing him perform his MMA style will be no less than a spectacle. On the other hand, Covington is too a very strong fighter and their meeting will surely be one thing to anticipate.

Some fights are already on the official schedule of UFC 2023, while others are not. We definitely want to see them happening this year, because they will surely make our excitement grow stronger and stronger.