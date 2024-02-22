5 hours ago

The Union of West African Federations B (UFOA B) has officially announced the commencement dates for the Under-17 and Under-20 qualification tournaments within its zone.

In a press release issued on Thursday, February 22, 2024, UFOA B disclosed crucial details regarding the locations and timelines of these highly anticipated competitions.

According to the announcement, the journey to secure berths in the upcoming Under-17 Cup of Nations will commence in the vibrant city of Accra, Ghana. Spanning two intense weeks, from May 15 to 29, 2024, the tournament promises a showcase of youthful talent and fierce competition as teams vie for spots in the continental championship.

Following these games, attention will shift to the Togolese capital, Lome, which will host the qualifiers for the Under-20 Cup of Nations.

Set to transpire from October 17 to 31, 2024, this event will witness rising stars from across the region battling it out on the field, with aspirations of representing their nations on the continental stage.

This announcement serves as a beacon of anticipation for football enthusiasts, who eagerly await the clash of titans and the emergence of future footballing prodigies.

With Accra and Lomé poised to witness the thrill and excitement of youth football at its zenith, the stage is set for an unforgettable journey towards continental glory.

In the previous edition of the UFOA U-20 qualification tournament, Nigeria clinched victory, showcasing their dominance with a hard-fought 2-1 triumph over Benin on May 20, 2022.

Similarly, in the U-17 category, Nigeria emerged triumphant during the qualifiers held in Ghana in June 2022, securing the championship title after a thrilling final against Burkina Faso, which ended with a scoreline of 2-1.