The University of Ghana has assured parents and wards of its dedication to making the campus safe for teaching and learning while sticking to COVID-19 protocols.

More than ten thousand freshmen have been admitted to the University of Ghana this academic year.

With the admissions come concerns of possible spread of COVID-19 given the challenge of social distancing particularly in academic and residential facilities.

In an interview with Citi News, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Students and Academic Affairs Prof. Nana Aba Amfo stated that: “what the university has put in place for this particular academic year is a revised modular system where we are expecting two levels of our undergraduate students back to campus this month. So level 100 and 400 and then later on in March we will have the other two levels, 200 and 300 coming onto campus. So the instruction is going to be primarily online, so students will be on campus, but the idea is that they get access to internet services while on campus because last semester when we did online studies, there were a few students who couldn’t participate because of internet issues.”

She also assured parents and wards that the university has put in adequate infrastructure to make the campus safe for teaching and learning.

“We have acquired more storage, we have assigned dedicated servers to enhance teaching and learning. We have deployed more actors point on campus. Fortunately, as you are aware, the government is also helping us to improve the Wi-Fi infrastructure on campus and that process is ongoing. The contractor has started the work. Indeed, we are even going ahead to ensure that in the next few months we have software which allows us to have exams online and invigilate remotely,” she added.

This comes after the President, Nana Akufo-Addo announced the resumption of schools at all levels following their closure since March 15, 2020, in his 21st COVID-19 update