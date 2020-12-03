2 hours ago

A seeming desperate attempt by the Parliamentary Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, John Dumelo, to hoodwink Ghanaian students into voting for him come Monday December 7, 2020, has been exposed.

Information purportedly from the campaign team of the actor cum politician had it that he had donated some 4,000 pieces of laptops to managements of the University of Ghana (UG) and the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) for onward distribution to students in the two higher learning institutions.

UG and GIMPA are located within the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency which Mr. Dumelo is seeking to lead for the first time in Parliament.

One GIMPA student who is an eligible voter, recently told African Entertainment that he will vote for Mr Dumelo to win the election so he can get one of the laptops.

But the Coalition of Student Leaders from the UG and the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration has exposed Mr Dumelo of fabricating lies over the donation of laptops.

The Coalition in a release it made available to African Entertainment for publication, said the actor cum politician has falsely claimed that he has donated 4,000 pieces of laptops to the managements of UG and GIMPA for onward distribution to students.

The Coalition further stated that “As a result of the false impression created by Mr. Dumelo, some students have piled unwarranted pressure on authorities of schools and student leaders to distribute laptops given them.”

“It must be stated emphatically that, authorities of tertiary institutions in the constituency including student leaders from various Students Representative Councils (SRCs) and Junior Common Rooms (JCRs) have not received laptops or collaborated with Mr. John Dumelo to share same to students,” according to the release.

Below is the full release

RESS RELEASE

We note with grave concern, the circulation of some news item to the effect that Mr. John Dumelo, NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, has distributed 4,000 laptops to Students of the University of Ghana (UG), Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and other tertiary institutions in the constituency.

As a result of the false impression created by Mr. Dumelo, some students have piled unwarranted pressure on authorities of schools and student leaders to distribute laptops given them.

It must be stated emphatically that, authorities of tertiary institutions in the constituency including student leaders from various Students Representative Councils (SRCs) and Junior Common Rooms (JCRs) have not received laptops or collaborated with Mr. John Dumelo to share same to students.

Further, tertiary institutions in the constituency have been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions and students are currently not on campus. This raises serious questions about which students have been beneficiaries of the said distribution.

It therefore amounts to an act of deception to score cheap political points by Mr. Dumelo by creating an impression that he has distributed 4000 laptops to students of tertiary institutions in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Until Mr. Dumelo provides adequate evidence to prove that he has distributed 4000 laptops to students in the constituency, his actions can only be interpreted as an attempt to hoodwink students, an act which truly reflects his conviction that he does not believe in intellectuals.

The general public is therefore urged to treat such claim by Mr. Dumelo with the contempt it deserves.