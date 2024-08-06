1 hour ago

The Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Gordon Awandare, has nullified the recent vetting organised by the Dean of Student Affairs, stepping in to address a heated dispute over the Students' Representative Council (SRC) electoral process.

This intervention follows allegations by the Electoral Commission (EC) that the Dean's office had shown favouritism towards certain candidates.

The controversy began when the Dean held a vetting session on Saturday, 3 August 2024, in response to the allegations.

However, the EC rejected this vetting and rescheduled it for Tuesday, 20 August 2024, leading to further tensions.

An emergency meeting was convened on Monday, 5 August 2024, involving key stakeholders including the Pro Vice-Chancellor, the Dean and Vice Dean of Students, the University Legal Council, the UGSRC Chief Justice, vetting panel members, Electoral Commissioners, and the aspirants.

During this meeting, it was determined that the Dean's vetting was constitutionally invalid due to concerns raised by several aspirants and panel members.

To restore integrity to the SRC electoral process, a new vetting has been scheduled for Sunday, 11 August 2024 at 6 pm.

This session will be live-streamed on the Commission's website, with the exact venue to be announced shortly.

The vetting panel remains unchanged, except for the EC Chair, who has stepped down amidst the allegations.

The Deputy EC will now oversee the vetting process.

Professor Awandare emphasised the university’s commitment to fairness, stating: “Our goal is to ensure that the electoral process is conducted with the highest standards of integrity, providing a level playing field for all candidates.”