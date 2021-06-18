1 hour ago

The University of Ghana (UG) male football team has won the maiden Triangular Football Games hosted by University of Cape Coast recently.

The other two participating universities were University of Cape Coast (UCC) and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi.

The idea of the games was for these three universities to prepare their teams for the upcoming maiden edition of the Federation of African Universities Sports (FASU) Football Championship and also strengthen the sporting ties that exist amongst them.

Team UG Performance

Team UG won both matches against UCC and KNUST, scoring three goals and conceding just a goal. UG had to fight from behind in the first match against UCC to get maximum three points.

The team from the knowledge hill did so in a spectacular way, scoring two goals within a space of three minutes (85th and 88th). They comfortably beat KNUST also in the second match through the penalty spot in the first half.

UG showed they were more prepared for the competition than their other opponents. The team showed great strength, both physical and mental, and was more determined to get something out of the matches.

Chief Coach, Yusif Amuda Tahiru walked the talk and he was all praise for his lads after the games: “We wanted to see the mental toughness, the hard work and team work in this team and we certainly are pleased with how they performed. The various aspects of our game are taking shape and we hope to work on a few things such as our attacking play in the next couple of months. It has been a while the football team won a trophy. I hope this win will spark a renaissance of winning trophies in our subsequent competitions.”

Awards

Team UG’s goalkeeper, Gregory Sekyere was adjudged the Best Goalkeeper of the competition. Team UG was awarded a beautiful trophy for winning the competition.

The team will continue preparation ahead of the FASU Football Championship when school reopens.

Daily Guide