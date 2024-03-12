2 hours ago

In a thrilling display of football prowess, Uganda delivered a remarkable upset by defeating Senegal 1-0 in their Group B clash at the 13th edition of the African Games, held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

Allan Oyirworth emerged as the hero for the East African side, securing the crucial victory with a goal just before the hour mark.

His decisive strike in the 58th minute propelled Uganda to victory, sealing their place in the semi-finals after an impressive performance against the highly fancied Senegal.

With this win, Uganda now sits at the top of their group with six points, having previously defeated Nigeria in their opening match.

The unexpected triumph sent shockwaves through the tournament, showcasing Uganda's determination and talent on the field.

Despite Senegal's formidable reputation, Uganda's young talents proved themselves as a force to be reckoned with, demonstrating their ability to compete at the highest level of African football.

In another intense encounter, Nigeria secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Sudan. The match remained deadlocked until the 80th minute when Nigeria was awarded a late penalty.

Sadiq Isiyaka stepped up to take the spot-kick and converted it with precision, securing the crucial lead for Nigeria.

Isiyaka's goal proved to be the difference-maker as Nigeria claimed a vital win to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

With these thrilling matches behind them, both Uganda and Nigeria will be looking to build on their momentum as they continue their quest for the ultimate prize in the African Games Men's Football tournament.