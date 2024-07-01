10 hours ago

The University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) has announced the successful completion of six kidney transplant surgeries.

A press release on Sunday, June 30, 2024, highlighted that a highly skilled and dedicated team of both local and international medical staff led these procedures.

Dr. Emmanuel Asante, the head of Urology at UGMC, disclosed that the surgeries were performed seamlessly, demonstrating the Centre's proficiency in complex surgical procedures and post-operative care.

Dr. Kwame Anim Boamah, the Chief Executive of UGMC, expressed pride in the achievement, stating, the successful completion of the first set of six kidney transplants is a testament to the Centre's dedication to pushing the boundaries of medical excellence and enhancing patient care with state-of-the-art interventions and compassionate service.

He further emphasized the Centre's commitment to continuing its mission of elevating healthcare standards and pioneering innovative practices in the field of organ transplantation.

