Founder and Presidential Candidate for the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has rejected findings from the recently conducted survey on Ghanaians’ preference for a new voters’ register by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show Wednesday, Mr Ayariga said he was rather concerned with the non-credibility and technical reasons given by the Electoral Commission (EC) for a new voters’ register.

“I’m not worried about University of Ghana’s research, the figures don’t matter to me, what is important to me is the issue of non-credibility the EC claims the current register does not possess and its (EC) technical reasons to have a new register,” he said.

“They can say 65 per cent of Ghanaians want a new register but as to whether the 65 per cent people are right or wrong in wanting a new voters’ register that they cannot say,” he added.

Out of the 27,500 Ghanaians randomly sampled to partake in the survey, 17,843 Ghanaians representing 64.9 percent were in favour of the compilation of a new voters’ register.

The remaining 9,654 representing 35.1 per cent were against the compilation a new voters’ register.