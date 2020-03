4 hours ago

An A&E doctor in London has warned even people in their 30s are fighting for their lives in intensive care because of the coronavirus crisis.

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, an emergency doctor and Labour MP for Tooting, south London, revealed doctors will soon have to start rationing life support machines.

After working at shift at St George's Hospital in the capital at the weekend Dr Allin-Khan said the number of people being hospitalised is increasing 'very, very quickly'.