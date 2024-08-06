3 hours ago

Ghanaians in the United Kingdom are stranded and unable to leave their homes for fear of being attacked by anti-immigration protesters demonstrating across the country.

Over the past week, these protests have become increasingly volatile, with some demonstrators resorting to violent actions, including setting ablaze hotel buildings where asylum seekers are being housed.

Protests first broke out late last month, after an anti-immigrant misinformation campaign stoked outrage over a stabbing attack that left three children dead in Southport, northern England.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service said on Tuesday that prosecutors have already charged around 100 people over the violent unrest.

The gatherings ostensibly started as anti-immigration marches. They quickly turned disorderly and violent.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse, a UK-based Ghanaian journalist, Kofi Marfo with Rainbow Radio UK explained that this is a matter of concern to Ghanaian immigrants in the country.

He explained that, many Africans including Ghanaians fear attacks.

Additionally, “They said they’re law-abiding migrants in this country. They do pay or honor their tax obligations. They don’t see any reason why one out of the millions as a result of someone committing a heinous criminal activity must affect each and everyone.”

He added that Ghanaians are hoping that “as migrants and people of Ghanaian visa where we believe in peace and tranquility.”

“[They hope] this will not get out of hand, this will not escalate to a different level,” he added.

Protesters set ablaze two Holiday Inn hotels, in the town of Rotherham, northern England, and in Tamworth, in the Midlands, central England, that were believed to be housing asylum seekers awaiting a decision on their claims.