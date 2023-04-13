25 minutes ago

Head coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton has set his sights on helping the Black Stars reach the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Cote D'Ivoire in January.

The veteran Irishman was appointed the new Ghana coach in February after signing a contract that will expire in December 2024 but is renewable.

Since his appointment, he has overseen two matches all against Angola winning one and drawing the other with Ghana sitting atop Group E with eight points after four games

In an interview with Supersport, Hughton stated, "This has to be the priority, to get results in these games, because ultimately it is about making sure we are in Afcon in January...qualify for Afcon in January."

The former Newcastle United, Brighton coach is also seeking to build a formidable team by blending local players with their foreign counterparts.

Chris Hughton replaced Otto Addo after Ghana's exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and played his first two matches against Angola in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.