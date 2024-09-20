2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Umar Bashiru has been awarded the prestigious 2023/24 Ethiopian Premier League Player of the Year title, recognizing his outstanding performance throughout the season.

Bashiru was unable to attend the ceremony held on Thursday as he is currently with his Ethiopia Nigd Bank team in Tanzania, preparing to face Young Africans in their CAF Champions League tie.

The Nigd Bank star edged out strong competition, including teammate Fetuhdin Abdul Karim, Chernet Gugsa of Bahir Dar FC, and Kenean Makenen from Defence Force FC.

Other nominees included Shemeles Bekele of Defence Force FC, Ali Suleman from Hawasa City FC, and Biniam Woleyta of Dicha FC.

Bashiru's stellar season saw him score seven goals and provide nine assists in 30 appearances, solidifying his position as one of the league's top performers.

The former Asante Kotoko, WAFA, and Karela FC midfielder is currently in his second season with Ethiopia Nigd Bank, continuing to make a significant impact at the club.