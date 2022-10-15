5 hours ago

Karela United midfielder Umar Bashiru has swapped Ghana for Ethiopia after sealing a transfer move to Insurance FC.

The lanky central midfielder has signed a one-year contract with Insurance FC.

He was in great form for the Anyinase-based side which resulted in his call-up to the Black Galaxies team.

Bashiru was one of the most impressive players in the 2021/2022 season where he scored 15 goals in 33 matches for Karela United.

He has in the past played for Asante Kotoko and WAFA.

Umar Bashiru was part of the Black Galaxies squad that has reached the CHAN 2023 tournament in Algeria after an eight-year hiatus.