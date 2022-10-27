Former  Karela United midfielder Umar Bashiru scored again for his Ethiopian side Insurance FC in their league triumph over Defence Force at the Bahir Dar Stadium.

The Black Galaxies player scores as  his side recorded a  2-1 away win over Defence Force to record their  fourth win in the match day  5  fixture.

It was an intense game which had chances at both ends of  the pitch but the home side Defence Force grabbed the opener in the 20th through an own goal from  Reshid

Insurance  FC rallied and grabbed the equalizer eight minutes later through Girma as both sides headed into the half time break tied at 1-1.

In the  second half, former WAFA midfielder Umar Bashiru made his presence felt as he scored  his second goal of he season since joining his Ethiopian side in tthe 57th minute.

He connected beautifully wih a pass from close range from Yared Kassaye to win all three points for his side.

Since joining  from Karela,  the Ghanaian midfielder has scored two goals while providing one assist.

Insurance FC will next play Bahir Dar Kenema in their next league fixture on Friday, November 4, 2022.