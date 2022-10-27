2 hours ago

Former Karela United midfielder Umar Bashiru scored again for his Ethiopian side Insurance FC in their league triumph over Defence Force at the Bahir Dar Stadium.

The Black Galaxies player scores as his side recorded a 2-1 away win over Defence Force to record their fourth win in the match day 5 fixture.

It was an intense game which had chances at both ends of the pitch but the home side Defence Force grabbed the opener in the 20th through an own goal from Reshid

Insurance FC rallied and grabbed the equalizer eight minutes later through Girma as both sides headed into the half time break tied at 1-1.

In the second half, former WAFA midfielder Umar Bashiru made his presence felt as he scored his second goal of he season since joining his Ethiopian side in tthe 57th minute.

He connected beautifully wih a pass from close range from Yared Kassaye to win all three points for his side.

Since joining from Karela, the Ghanaian midfielder has scored two goals while providing one assist.

Insurance FC will next play Bahir Dar Kenema in their next league fixture on Friday, November 4, 2022.