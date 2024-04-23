5 hours ago

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has committed his future to the club by signing a contract extension that will keep him at Villa Park until 2027.

Emery assumed the role in November 2022 when Villa found themselves in a challenging position, languishing in 16th place in the Premier League.

Since then, he has orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, guiding the team to a seventh-place finish in his debut season and securing qualification for the Europa Conference League, marking Villa's return to European competition after more than a decade.

In the current campaign, Villa has continued to thrive under Emery's leadership, currently occupying fourth place in the Premier League table and aiming for a coveted Champions League qualification spot.

Despite facing competition from Tottenham, who are six points behind with two games in hand, Villa remains steadfast in their pursuit of their objectives.

The decision to extend Emery's contract was prompted by an option in the existing agreement, and the club intends to engage in discussions with the manager during the summer to explore the possibility of a longer-term deal.

Emery's position could be further reinforced if he guides Villa to success in the Europa Conference League, with the team set to face Olympiakos in the semi-finals.

His extensive experience and success in European competitions, including multiple Europa League triumphs with Sevilla and Villarreal, bolster Villa's aspirations for continental success.

While Emery's tenure at Arsenal may have been perceived as less successful, his impact at Villa has been undeniable. Under his guidance, Villa has accumulated an impressive 115 points in the Premier League, boasting a remarkable points-per-game ratio of 1.95.

With crucial fixtures against the likes of Chelsea, Brighton, Liverpool, and Crystal Palace on the horizon, Villa remains resolute in their quest to secure a place in the Champions League for the first time since the 1982-83 season under Emery's guidance.