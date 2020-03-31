19 minutes ago

Ghanaian youngster Issah Abass may have to return to his parent club FC Mainz in the German Bundesliga.

His on loan club have been constrained like most other clubs in Europe by the novel coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged almost all activities the world over.

The Dutch side are feeling the financial pinch of the lack of football like many other sides in Europe and may have to cut their losses.

FC Utrecht have an option to buy the Ghanaian striker after his loan deal expires after the season ends in the summer.

Football clubs are required under CAO provisions to formally terminate expiring contracts for employees before that date, otherwise the commitment is automatically renewed.

Player agents expect a quiet transfer market due to the coronavirus pandemic. The asking prices will be high to cover the shortages created by the crisis. On the other hand, the clubs will want to be in the top tier for a dime when buying new players. In any case, formally terminating the expiring contracts is a way of providing space on the payroll.