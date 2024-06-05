3 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Kwasi Okyere Wriedt faces an uncertain future as he prepares to part ways with KSV Holstein, with limited opportunities available at the second-tier side.

The former Bayern Munich player has been advised to explore other options beyond another temporary move away from the club, as reported by Kicker.

Officials at Kiel have initiated discussions with Wriedt and his representatives to identify alternative clubs where the 29-year-old can continue his professional journey.

Extending Wriedt's existing contract, which is valid through 2025, is considered unnecessary, as a loan arrangement would not benefit either party involved, according to sources familiar with the situation.

During his recent spell at VfL Osnabrück, Wriedt managed just one goal in 23 appearances. Despite facing challenges in front of goal, he remained committed to contributing positively to the team whenever called upon.

However, poor form hindered his ability to make a lasting impact.

As Wriedt awaits developments regarding his future, he must maintain peak fitness levels and readiness for whatever challenges lie ahead in his footballing journey.